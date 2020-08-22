Curran’s Orchard opens for the season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday was a beautiful day to spend time outdoors and enjoy the last few weeks of summer. One Stateline fall staple is now open for the season and while looks a little different this year, that isn’t stopping the family fun.

The owners of Curran’s Orchard say it takes months of hard work to be ready for opening day. This year was a little tougher as adjustments had to be made because of COVID-19.

“We’re just happy to be open again for crying out loud,” explained owner Pat Curran. “It’s about time, you work all year long.”

A corn maze, a petting zoo, and (of course) apple cider donuts are all enjoyed by visitors at Curran’s Orchard in Rockford as it opens for the fall season.

“We wanted to come a little early before too many people were here hopefully. So the kids could play a little bit, to get out of the house. We’ve been kind of cooped up,” said Jessica Frint.

Owner Pat Curran says masks are required for shoppers inside and runners will bring food and drinks to picnic tables outside so visitors are able to be socially distanced.

There are also new hand sanitizing stations set up all over the orchard.

“The beauty of this thing, we’re not a mega-orchard. We’re a smaller orchard, so you can come here so there’s a lot of room to move around on,” Curran said. “People need a place to go and they can stretch out. There’s not thousands of people around here. We might have a hundred someday, it’s no big deal.”

Rockford native Jessica Frint came to the orchard with her husband and three kids. She says it’s a family tradition to visit Curran’s on opening day each year.

“We usually come out on Opening Day and then a couple of other times throughout the season. Just try to mix it up between here and the other orchards. But we always come out for Opening Day,” Frint said. “They got to feed the chickens and the goats, they have the hay bales, little tunnels to play in. Just to get them out of the house for a little bit.”

Another family makes an annual visit to the orchard from Wisconsin. A trip that isn’t complete without the orchard’s signature treat–Donuts!

Because of COVID-19, Curran’s will have a grab-and-go option on weekends. Customers can pick up apple cider donuts and other treats without ever needing to enter the barn.

