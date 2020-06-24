Curt Schilling compares Bubba Wallace to Jussie Smollett, then deactivates Twitter account

Curt Schilling watches a game between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 3, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Former Major League pitcher Curt Schilling jumped into controversy Wednesday, comparing an alleged noose discovery in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage to the Jussie Smollett incident last year.

Smollett allegedly staged a racist and anti-gay attack against himself in Chicago in January 2019 and faced charges of lying about it to police.

On Tuesday, the FBI said the apparent noose in the garage Wallace was assigned to at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since last fall. NASCAR, citing the FBI report, described the rope as a “garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose.”

According to USA Today, Schilling tweeted, “So we have @JussieSmollett v 2.0? Where is the media recanting their idiocy?”

In another tweet, he stated, “it was all a lie.” Schilling’s account has since been deactivated.

Unlike Smollett, Wallace was not the one who reported his incident. Team members brought the apparent noose to his attention.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Wallace said the photo he saw of “what was hanging in my garage is not a garage pull.”

“It was a noose,” Wallace said. “Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose. So, it wasn’t directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That’s what I’m saying.”