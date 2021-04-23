Dairy Depot in Loves Park up for sale

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dairy Depot, located on N 2nd Street in Loves Park, is now up for sale.

The Dairy Depot was established in 1984.

John and Diane Elliott have owned the business and the building since 2000. After John passed away unexpectedly in 2018, Diane has been working diligently to keep operations going at the seasonal soft-serve ice cream parlor.

“Our family’s top priority is to transition the business to a new owner who will help preserve the ‘quality of place’ that our community has grown to enjoy at the Dairy Depot,” said Dairy Depot Owner Diane Elliott.

“After talking with several real estate brokers and restaurant owners over the past two years, my mom and I feel that a prospective buyer should be prepared to both own and operate the Dairy Depot, and they have a great opportunity to explore year-round operations with indoor seating,” said Lamia. “We also feel that a prospective buyer should own both the business and the building, as the business pays annual rent for two of the five commercial spaces in the building.”

For more details, click here.