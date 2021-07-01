Dairy Depot reopens for 2021 season

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park’s Dairy Depot ice cream shop is reopening for 2021, just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

Dairy Depot, at 5413 N. Second Street, is opening several weeks later than its usual Labor Day opening, this year under the guidance of new owners Robb and Diana Witt.

The Dairy Depot was established in 1984.

John and Diane Elliott owned the business and the building since 2000. John passed away unexpectedly in 2018.

Dairy Depot will be open between 1 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.