Dakota High School moves to remote learning for two weeks after student tests positive for COVID-19

DAKOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials with Dakota High School have announced the decision to move all students to remote learning after another student tested positive for the coronavirus.

School officials say that all after school activities have also been canceled.

High school students are asked to access Google Classroom links provided by teachers at the normal class time.

Parents who have questions are advised to email Principal Randy Bay at rbay@dakota.com.

