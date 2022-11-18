WISCONSIN (WTVO) — Darrell Brooks, sentenced to life in prison for killing 6 and injuring scores of others in last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade massacre, returns to court on Friday.

Brooks will attend a pre-trial hearing for charges he faces in Milwuakee for additional crimes there, including a 2020 incident for which he faces recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He also faces charges in a November 2021 incident in which he was accused of running over a woman with his car, three weeks before he drove his SUV into the Waukesha parade. He is charged with resisting a police officer, felony bail jumping, recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, and battery.

And, he faces charges from a December 2021 incident in which he reportedly made contact with the female victim in the November incident, resulting in charges of intimidation of a victim, intimidating a witness, and felony bail jumping.

In his trial for the parade attack, he spoke for over two hours, going from remorseful to defiant. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow forced him out of the courtroom at one point for interrupting her.

Brooks said that people do not understand what it is like to battle mental health issues.

Dorow set Darrell Brooks’ sentencing for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 to accommodate dozens of people who wanted to speak at the proceeding. Brooks said he anticipated that about nine people would speak on his behalf.

A jury convicted Brooks of 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21, 2021, incident in Waukesha. The charges include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.