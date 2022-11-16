MADISON, Wis., (WTVO) — Darrell Brooks is expected to have people speak on his behalf in court Wednesday, after he was convicted of driving an SUV into a Waukesha Christmas parade last year, killing six people and wounding many others.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow set Darrell Brooks’ sentencing for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 to accommodate dozens of people who want to speak at the proceeding. Brooks said he anticipates about nine people will speak on his behalf.

A jury convicted Brooks of 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21, 2021, incident in Waukesha. The charges include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety.

Each homicide count carries a mandatory life sentence, although Dorow can decide whether Brooks could be released on extended supervision at some point. Each endangerment count carries a maximum sentence of 17 1/2 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.