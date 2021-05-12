Daughter inspires dad to design swimwear for trans girls

An Indian supporter of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community takes part in a pride parade in New Delhi on November 12, 2017. – Hundreds of members of the LGBT community marched through the Indian capital for the 10th annual Delhi Queer Pride Parade. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The inspiration behind a Canadian dad’s new swimwear line for trans girls?

His very own daughter.

Jamie Alexander and his daughter, 11-year-old Ruby, launched clothing brand RUBIES in an effort to help trans kids and teens feel comfortable and confident in their own skin.

“The response has been amazing,” Ruby told CNN. “I am so happy to see all the kids that can get back into enjoying the activities they love, like swimming, dance and gymnastics.”

In an interview with CNN, Alexander said Ruby was 11 when she told him she wanted to wear a bikini like her friends.

But when her parents bought her one, she wasn’t happy with how uncomfortable it made her feel.

Alexander, who has a background in tech entrepreneurship, decided to create a bikini that both looked and felt like one.

He told CNN the RUBIES bikini bottoms were designed to combine compression spandex and mesh for the most comfort.

“I wanted to design clothing that feels the same and looks the same as my daughter’s cisgender friends are wearing,” he told Insider.

RUBIES’ campaign, Every Girl Deserves to Shine, ships free bikini bottoms around the world to those who can’t afford them.