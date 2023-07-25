CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is bringing his standup act to Chicago’s United Center this Fall.

According to Variety, Chappelle will perform his “Dave Chappelle Live” show on October 4th.

Chappelle launched to superstardom with “Chappelle Show,” a sketch comedy show that aired on Comedy Central beginning in 2003, following several successful film appearances such as 1998’s “Half Baked,” 1996’s “The Nutty Professor,” and 1997’s “Con Air.”

He became famous for impersonations of music producer Rick James and singer Prince, and has been called the “comic genius of America” by Esquire magazine.

He has won six Emmy Awards and four Grammy Awards.

In 2005, Chappelle abruptly left his “Chappelle Show” and took a trip to South Africa, telling Time magazine he needed time for reflection in the face of his newfound success.

Chappelle returned to standup comedy in 2013 and appeared on several contentious Netflix specials in which he drew criticism for joking about the LGBTQ community and “cancel culture.” The specials received overwhelming praise from audiences.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 26th at 10 a.m. on Tickemaster.