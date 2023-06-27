HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTVO) — Warner Bros. and DC Studios have found their new Superman.

David Corenswet has nabbed the role in “Superman: Legacy,” the first chapter in a new era for the DC Comics brand under the leadership of “Guardians of the Galaxy” writer/director James Gunn.

Corenswet has appeared in projects such as “Pearl,” “The Politician,” and “We Own This City,” according to Deadline.

Gunn, along with producer Peter Safran, had been hired as co-chairs of DC Studios, to oversee a radical reinvention of its superhero characters following a decline in interest in the DC Extended Universe as initially imagined by Zach Snyder, which included “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” and spinoffs such as “Wonder Woman,” “Suicide Squad,” and “Aquaman.”

Today’s announcement also included the casting of Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Lois Lane.

Corenswet replaces Henry Cavill, who returned to the role of Superman in the post-credits scene in Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam,” and was then let go by Gunn and co., reportedly due to Gunn’s new take on the character.

According to the studio, “‘Superman: Legacy’ tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Gunn and Safran have spent months developing a roadmap for the forthcoming DC superhero films. The first “chapter” was announced as being called “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters,” and includes a new Batman movie, “Batman: The Brave and the Bold,” to be directed by “The Flash” helmer Andy Muschietti, as well as a “Swamp Thing” movie to be directed by James Mangold (“Logan,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”), as well as “The Authority,” and “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.”

Warner Bros. is still releasing “Blue Beetle,” “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” “Joker: Folie a Deux” and “The Batman 2”, although it is unclear if those films belong to the previous DCEU or Gunn’s new revamp.

The company scrapped the release of “Batgirl” even though it had been completed and featured Michael Keaton as Batman, continuing his return to the role in “The Flash.”

“The Flash,” the latest DC superhero movie to be released, opened to poor reviews and a tepid box office, and is on course to lose the studio’s investment.

“Superman: Legacy” is due to be released on July 11th, 2025.