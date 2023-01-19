(WTVO) — Musician David Crosby, a founding member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died at 81.

According to Variety, his wife said, “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Crosby co-formed the Byrds in Los Angeles in the 1960’s, and then teamed up with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash to form Crosby, Stills & Nash later that decade.

The group added Neil Young to become Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, but Young later split from the band.