DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Davis Junction has lifted its boil order.

Residents were advised on Friday to not drink water before boiling it first. The order was lifted on Monday.

The Village is still waiting on guidance from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency on whether or not Foxglove Drive will return to a boil order when it switches back to the Village’s water system.

Rick Wurm, village president of Davis Junction, thanked residents for their “extended patience during this trying time” on Facebook.