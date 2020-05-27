Daycare centers prepare difficult task of keeping kids socially distant upon re-opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As Phase 3 is set to begin on Friday, non-essential workers will once again be able to drop off the kids at day care.

Some daycare facilities have had to shutter and will open back up Friday. Others, like the Ryan Jury Child Development Center, stayed open to take care of essential workers’ kids.

The center’s director said its had to keep children socially distant, but they have been doing a good job so far.

“We don’t share the playgrounds, each group starts on their own, We do not combine children during the day at all, they stay in their room. They don’t go to another room to visit or combine at the end of the day or combine in the morning,” explained Director Carol Mittel.

Mittel said the biggest challenge is keeping kids distance while indoors.

“As far as inside the classroom, that’s virtually impossible to do. We do the best we can. We normally have family meal time where they pass the food around. We don’t do that anymore,” she added.

The Jury Center will open up to non-essential workers on Monday.

To view the state’s full guidelines for childcare centers, click here.

