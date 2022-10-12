ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents who used Snapchat between November 17th, 2015 and now are running out of time to file a claim in a multi-million dollar class action suit.

The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by collecting biometric information (such as facial images) without users’ consent.

Users have until Saturday, November 5th to file a claim.

The lawsuit alleges that Snapchat’s Lenses feature, which allows a user to take a photo of themselves and add special effects filters, allowed the service to obtain and store a user’s unique biometric identification.

Illinois’ law prohibits companies from collecting biometric data for storage, sale, or transfer.

A settlement of $35 million was reached in the case, and is still subject to final approval, at a November hearing. By accepting the settlement, Snapchat did not admit fault.

Illinois residents who were approved to receive payments in the $100 million class-action lawsuit against tech giant Google will receive up to $150 each when checks start getting cut.

Payments in that case are expected by the end of the year.