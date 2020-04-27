Deadline for 2020 census extended until October

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 2020 Census is making more adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The census is now extended until October 31st.

You can fill out the census online, over the phone, or by mail. If you don’t complete it, Census Bureau staff will visit your home anytime between August 11th and the end of October.

The national head count is important for many reasons, including drawing congressional districts. That data is used to distribute funding for services like schools, hospitals, fire and first responders.

