Deadlines approaching for local Valentine’s Day drives

(WTVO) — Deadlines are coming up in some local projects to spread love this February. Tuesday is the last day to take part in a Valentine’s Day drive for local veterans.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has been collected handmade cards. It’s part of the 8th Annual Valentine’s for Veterans program.

Organizers hope the small token of appreciation will make a veteran’s day. The deadline to mail out cards is Tuesday.

They can be sent to the congresswoman’s office below:

119 N. Church St.

Suite 101

Rockford, IL 61101

Phone: (815) 968-8011

While you’re at it, consider spreading the love to a local senior citizen, as well.

The past year has been a challenging one for older people as they adapt to COVID-19 restrictions to keep a distance from family and friends,

That’s why Stateline leaders started the ‘Valentine’s for Seniors’ program.

“The overwhelming support we’ve seen for this project demonstrates that even in tough times, our community is still willing to come together to show support for those most vulnerable,” said Sen. Syverson. “The reception and participation that I’ve witnessed with this novel project has been truly astounding, and I’m excited to be able to bring a small amount of joy to our senior citizen community.”

Community members are urged to create cards for those living in long-term care facilities. Valentine’s will be collected through Wednesday morning.

Currently, more than 6,000 cards have been collected as part of the project.

“What started out as a small project has blossomed into this momentous display of selflessness,” said Sen. Syverson. “Due to the outpouring of support for the project, we’re having to bring in volunteers to sort the cards and prepare them for delivery.”

Volunteers will meet Wednesday, February 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at 555 S. Perryville in Rockford to begin sorting and packaging the cards to be delivered to various long-term and senior citizen housing facilities throughout the 35th District.

See more details below: