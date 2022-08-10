BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois State Police say one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-90 in Belvidere Wednesday morning.

ISP District 15 responded to the crash in the westbound lanes on Johnson Road around 6:36 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One other person died at the scene.

Investigators say the crash involved two truck-tractor semi-trailers and a minivan. As of 8:20 Wednesday morning, westbound traffic on I-90 is closed and being diverted off at Route 23. Investigators are asking people to avoid the area.