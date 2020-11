ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Newburg and Phelps in Rockford.

Officials share that a 50-year-old male has died from the accident.

Motorcycle accident with serious injuries at Newburg and Phelps. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 21, 2020

This investigation is still on-going, more updates will be provided later.