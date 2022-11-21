The logo of mobile app “Snapchat” is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTVO) — If you’re waiting to find out how much money you could receive in an Illinois class action lawsuit against Snapchat, you may find out this week.

A hearing, originally scheduled to be held last Thursday, was postponed until this week.

A settlement of $35 million was reached in the case and is still subject to final approval. By accepting the settlement, Snapchat did not admit fault.

The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by collecting biometric information (such as facial images) without users’ consent.

The lawsuit alleges that Snapchat’s Lenses feature, which allows a user to take a photo of themselves and add special effects filters, allowed the service to obtain and store a user’s unique biometric identification.

Illinois’ law prohibits companies from collecting biometric data for storage, sale, or transfer.

The deadline to file a claim was earlier this month.