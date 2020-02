SHABONNA, Ill. — A DeKalb County man is in jail after police say he beat up his girlfriend.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Jan. 3 at R&R Pub near W Comanche Ave and S Illini St. in Shabonna.

Police were called to the bar when a woman told staff her boyfriend hit her and strangled her three times in his car on a back road before dropping her off at the pub.

Jamison Brown of Leland, Ill. was located the next day and faces charges of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.