DeKalb County deputies make three separate DUI arrests overnight

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Overnight in DeKalb County, law enforcement made three separate arrests after drunk driving incidents.

The first incident happened around 9:00 p.m. Saturday after deputies responded to a complaint of a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the street on Baseline Road near Five Points Road. Deputies responded and say they saw the vehicle driving in the opposite direction of traffic.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle but the car continued to drive west on Baseline Road. Eventually, the vehicle came to stop just west of Glidden Road.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Bradley Nemec of Elgin, IL, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Officials say Nemec has two prior DUI convictions.

Nemec is facing charges of Aggravated DUI and Aggravated Driving While Revoked along with other traffic violations.

The second incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night. Officials say that deputies responded to a vehicle pulled over on the side of the road near the area of Coltonville Road.

Officials say they made contact with the driver, identified as 50-year-old Donna Brantley of DeKalb, and she was later arrested for DUI.

The final incident happened around 2:00 a.m. early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of Old State Road east of Church Street for a single-vehicle crash. Investigators say the vehicle flipped multiple times.

Officers found the vehicle in a ditch on the south side of the roadway. The driver admitted to drinking alcohol and was arrested for DUI.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Tyler Williams of Elburn, Illinois.

