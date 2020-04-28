DeKalb County deputies respond to deadly single vehicle crash on S. Malta Road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 3 p.m. on Monday, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on S. Malta Road, west of Nelson Road. The vehicle was driving westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road.

The vehicle hit a utility pole and flipped multiple times before stopping in a field. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

DeKalb County officials identified the man as Edward Nealy.

The crash is still under investigation.

