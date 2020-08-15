DeKalb County man critically injured after ATV accident

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man is in critical condition after an ATV accident around 10:00 p.m. Friday night.
Officials say that a 55-year-old Sycamore man was driving his ATV on Larson Road near Route 64 when he lost control and the vehicle rolled multiple times.
Crews airlifted the man to OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford.
The crash is still under investigation.
