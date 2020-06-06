DeKalb crash sends three adults, three children to hospital

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Six people were sent to the hospital after a car accident in DeKalb around 7:20 p.m. on Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of Somonauk and McGirr Roads.

Officials say that a man from Waterman was driving a white Nissan disregarded a stop sign and crashed into a Chevy Trailblazer.

Both drivers and all but one passenger were sent to the hospital. Authorities say that three children sustained minor injuries.

Two adults are in critical condition. The crash is still under investigation.

