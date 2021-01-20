DeKalb Facebook data center closer to approval

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb city leaders are one step closer to signing off on an $80 million Facebook data center.

The building will be located near Route 23. Some residents voiced concern over its proximity to the road, but the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission hopes to plant a berm to serve as a barrier between traffic.

The 900,000 square foot center will create hundreds of jobs. According to Facebook, the facility will run on 100% renewable energy.

Company executives chose DeKalb for its strong talent pool, connection to higher education institutions, and its solid infrastructure.