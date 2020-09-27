DeKalb man arrested after nearly striking officer with vehicle after fleeing traffic stop

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle for speeding near Perry Road at S. 1st. Street.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle initially refused to provide his driver’s license. After refusing to cooperate, the driver allegedly accelerated the vehicle in reverse in the direction of the deputy. Officers say he narrowly missed striking the officer.

The driver then sped away eastbound on Perry Road. The initial pursuit was terminated and the driver was later identified as 21-year-old Anthony M. Jaques.

Jaques later turned himself in. He is facing charges of Aggravated Assault to a Peace Officer, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Fleeing and Eluding.

He is currently in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.

