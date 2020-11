DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) – DeKalb PD announced they are investigating an attempted child abduction that occurred Wednesday afternoon near the 1100 Block of Lored Drive.

The suspect vehicle was described as a rusty green conversion van with a white pinstripe above the wheel well.

Anyone who noticed a vehicle that matched the description in the area from noon through 4:00 p.m. is asked to contact authorities.

MORE HEADLINES: