DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A school employee at a DeKalb elementary school faces felony charges after she reported receiving a threat that someone was coming to kill her, but police later learned that the messages came from a phone she owned.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, on February 2nd, officers were called to Tyler Elementary School, at 1021 Alden Circle, after employee Breanna Lee reported receiving a threatening text message from an offender who said they would come to the school to kill her.

Police put the school on soft lockdown and escorted students and staff out of the building.

But, police said they learned the telephone being used to make the threat belonged to Lee.

She later admitted to police to sending the threatening texts to herself.

Police charged Lee with felony Disorderly Conduct, Filing a False Police Report, and Obstructing Justice.