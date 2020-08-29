Delivery van driver killed after crash with train

LENA, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A driver is dead after the delivery van they are driving is hit by a train.

Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Baker Road, north of Galena Road in rural Lena, around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Deputies discovered a 2018 white Econoline E350 had been southbound on Baker Road when it was struck by a westbound train at the railroad crossing.

The driver of the van was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has not been identified, while family are notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

