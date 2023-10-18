CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two car restorers went “Back to the Future” and found a 1981 DeLorean — with less than 1,000 miles on the odometer — in a Wisconsin barn.

Earlier this month, Michael McElhattan, owner of the restoration shop DeLorean Midwest, and his social media coordinator, Kevin Thompson, made a deal with the 90-year-old owner and had the car towed back to Crystal Lake.

The stainless steel DeLorean DMC-12 was found in Waukesha County, according to CBS 58.

McElhattan said he was tipped off via a phone call from New Mexico, from the owner’s nephew, who said they were looking to sell the iconic automobile.

“The condition of the leather, the condition of the instruments, cluster in the dash, and a lot of places where you see sun damage — and that’s one of the big killers on this — this car virtually has no sun damage,” said McElhattan.

The DeLorean Motor Company, with a factory in Belfast, North Ireland, made the two-passenger, rear-engine sports car from 1981 to 1983. It was ultimately the only car made by the company, founded by John DeLorean, which went into bankruptcy after he was arrested on drug trafficking charges.

The car became widely known after it was featured as the time machine in the “Back to the Future” movie series.