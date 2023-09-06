(WTVO) — A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Barcelona was forced to turn around Friday due to a “biohazard issue” after a passenger experienced an explosive case of diarrhea.

Airbus A350 left Atlanta on September 1st with 336 passengers aboard, but was forced to turn around over Virginia.

According to CNN, the pilot reported to air traffic control: “It’s just a biohazard issue, we had a passenger who had diarrhea all the way through the airplane so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

The flight returned to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport just two hours after its departure, delaying the flight over eight hours.

“Delta flight 194 on Sept. 1 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue,” the airline said in a statement. “Our teams worked as quickly and as safely as possible to get our customers to their final destinations. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

“Both my wife and I were on the flight. It was a mess. The pilots made the right decision to turn around,” a user said on X. “The ground crew did a great job, along the attendants and the pilots.”

“My partner was on that flight! It was pretty bad. It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible. The vanilla-scented disinfectant used on it only made it smell like vanilla s***. After the plane landed, it was thoroughly cleaned. They didn’t leave until around 2:30 am,” another said.