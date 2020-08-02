Delta pilot turns plane around after 2 passengers refuse to wear masks

**Watch the video above for our previous report on the changes airlines are making due to COVID-19**

DETROIT (WJW) — A Delta Air Lines pilot turned a plane around at an airport in Michigan when two passengers refused to wear masks, WXYZ reports.

Flight 1227 was heading to Atlanta from Detroit on July 23.

The pilot returned the plane to the gate at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport after two travelers were being “non-compliant” with instructions from crew members.

Delta Air Lines Spokesperson Emma Protis told CNN the passengers were removed from the plane.

Shortly thereafter the plane made its departure for Atlanta.

Delta released the following statement about the incident to the news network:

Flight 1227 from Detroit to Atlanta returned to the gate following two customers who were non-compliant with crew instructions. After a short delay, the aircraft departed to Atlanta.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Delta is requiring all customers and employees to wear a mask or appropriate face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their travel. This includes during boarding, while in Delta waiting areas, and for the duration of the flight.

The airline is also requiring medical screenings for passengers who can’t wear face masks due to health reasons. The private screening is a virtual consultation conducted over the phone. Delta will use the outcome of the screening to determine whether the passenger can fly maskless.

Those who don’t comply with the company’s coronavirus protocols could face being banned from future flights.

For the latest on Delta’s pandemic protocols, visit the company’s online Travel Update Center.

