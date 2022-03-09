SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato will perform at the 2022 Illinois State Fair.

Demi Lovato will take the stage on Saturday, August 13 performing many of her hits, among which include “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Sober,” “Skyscraper,” and “OK Not to Be Ok.” Lovato recently released their seventh album, Dancing with the Devil, which reached number two on the Billboard 200 chart.

“We are excited to bring Demi Lovato to the Illinois State Fair, not only for their artistic showcase but to help amplify the message that they bring to the table include mental health awareness, social acceptance and inclusiveness,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark.

Tickets will be available on ticketmaster.com.

Full lineup:

Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with TBD

Tier 3 – $53 / Tier 2 – $58 / Tier 1 – $65 / SRO Track – $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $120

Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD

Tier 3 – $45 / Tier 2 – $50 / Tier 1 – $57 / SRO Track – $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $112

Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with TBD

Tier 3 – $53 / Tier 2 – $58 / Tier 1 – $65 / SRO Track – $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $120

Wednesday, August 17: TLC & Shaggy

Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track – $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $91

Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 – $33 / Tier 2 – $38 / Tier 1 – $45 / SRO Track – $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $100

Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss

Tier 3 – $44 / Tier 2 – $49 / Tier 1 – $56 / SRO Track – $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $111

Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with TBD

Tier 3 – $43 / Tier 2 – $48 / Tier 1 – $55 / SRO Track – $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $110