VIRGINIA (WTVO) — A Democratic candidate running to represent her district in the Virginia House of Delegates was revealed to have performed live sex acts with her husband online in exchange for tips.

The Washington Post reported that 40-year-old Susanna Gibson, mother of two and a nurse practitioner, had an account on the adult website Chaturbate where she hosted more than a dozen live sex performances with her husband, a lawyer.

According to the Post, Gibson solicited her more than 5,770 followers for “tokens” in exchange for certain acts during “private” showings, claiming that she was “raising money for a good cause.”

Chaturbate’s terms of conditions state: “Requesting or demanding specific acts for tips may result in a ban from the Platform for all parties involved.”

More than a dozen videos posted under Gibson’s Chaturbate username, hotwifeexperience, were archived on another publicly available site, Recurbate, in September 2022, the month after she announced her candidacy.

Gibson won a Democratic primary in June and is running against Republican businessman David Owen in one of the most competitve districts in the state.

“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,” she said in the statement. “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

The revelation marked an explosive turn in a contest that will carry significant weight in determining the balance of power in the Virginia General Assembly. The race has attracted large amounts of spending and interest for an off-year legislative race.

Democrats control the Senate by a four-vote margin, and Republicans control the House of Delegates by the same margin, with four seats currently vacant. The parties are waging intense legislative battles as GOP rising national political star Gov. Glenn Youngkin looks to bolster his conservative agenda with full control of state government.

Gibson said that exposing the videos is “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.” Gibson’s attorney, Daniel P. Watkins, said that disseminating the videos is a violation of Virginia’s revenge porn law, which makes it a crime to “maliciously” disseminate or sell nude or sexual images of another person with the intent to “coerce, harass, or intimidate.”

Gibson has said the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade propelled her into the race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.