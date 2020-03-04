Demolition of Oakdale Tabernacle suspended

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The century-old Oakdale Tabernacle will stay intact–for now. The Park District voted to back out of a contract with the company set to bring it down.

On Tuesday night, the board voted to terminate the demolition contract that was previously set for the Tabernacle after receiving a state grant of $400,000 to improve the Oakdale Nature Preserve. Members of the board released the following statement:

Freeport Park District was recently named a recipient of $400,000 in the state’s OSLAD grant program. These resources combined with matching funds from the Park District will go towards much needed improvements at Oakdale Nature Preserve Park. Project funds would be used to enhance trails, build a picnic shelter and provide other enhancements. The timing of the grant award and proposed demolition of the Oakdale Auditorium required further review. The decision reached by the Park Board to terminate the demolition contract provides more time to gauge the State’s interest in the structure and involve the community in further discussion.“

The fate of the Tabernacle has been on a roller-coaster over the past few months. The board voted to tear down the structure in early January, then made the choice again after a legal delay in February.

Tuesday’s decision gave some in the community hope the structure can still be saved.

“If this tabernacle is saved and we’re going to refurbish it and it gets done, wouldn’t it be nice to have a grassroots campaign?” Ken Collin of the Freeport Park District Board noted.

Roland Tolliver is a doctor in Freeport and says his family visited the Tabernacle for years. He says the community can come together again to make a difference.

“So often it’s easier to tear things down than it is to build them up. It’s nice to see a community that wants to come together and to basically repurpose the building, see it come to life, see new blood coming into it,” Tolliver said.

