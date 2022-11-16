LOS ANGELES, Ill. (WTVO) — Actress Denise Richards and her husband took fire from an angry motorist in an apparent road rage shooting on Monday, TMZ reported.

Neither were injured in the shooting, police said.

According to NBC News, Richards, 51, was on her way to a TV studio in a Ford Shelby F-150 pickup truck with her husband, Aaron Phypers, 50. The couple had slowed to look for parking when a passing motorist opened fire.

PEOPLE reported, citing a source at the studio, that the couple had engaged with the motorist prior to arriving at the studio, and they did not realize the truck had been shot until they parked and saw the damage.

The Los Angeles Police Department said no report of the shooting had been filed.