Despite Region 1 COVID cases climbing, RPS 205 has few to report

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, Illinois Region 1 saw another uptick to 9.7% rolling 7-day positivity. Just Sunday the region was at 9.1%.

Below are the specific numbers for each county in the region.

Boone County: up to 10.8% (highest in the region)

Carroll County: 3.7%

DeKalb County 8.6%

Jo Daviees County 10%

Lee County 10.1%

Ogle County 7.9%

Stephenson County 9.8%

Whiteside County 9.7%

Winnebago County 10.4%

If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5 percent over a 3-day period, the region will be allowed to return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan.

Despite the growing COVID-19 positivity rate in the Rockford area, Rockford Public School officials say their positivity rate is staying low at 1% for staff and 0.5% for students.

Superintendent Ehren Jarrett sent out an update to parents on Monday.

The Winnebago County Health Department has been consistent and clear in messages to our administrators and staff: School staff and students are doing an outstanding job keeping each other safe. So far, COVID-19 is not being spread within our school walls. We know that based on our extensive contact tracing and investigations with the Health Department and our own school nursing staff.” Rockford Public School District 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett

