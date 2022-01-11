Detroit woman admits to accidently shooting her 4-year-old child

DETROIT, Mich. (WTVO) — A Detroit woman has admitted to accidentally shooting her 4-year-old child after originally claiming it was a robber.

According to NBC News, the mother admitted that she accidentally pulled the trigger when she was cleaning her gun.

The mother’s original story was that a robber opened fire outside of her apartment after failing to steal her purse, which resulted in two bullets hitting her child.

Police Chief James E. White found there was conflicting information from the mother and hospital where the child was taken.

“We got a call from the hospital indicating that we had a crime scene here. The crime scene is on the inside of the home, not on the outside, which is inconsistent with the initial information that we have,” said White.

Later in an update that evening, the mother admitted to accidentally shooting her 4-year-old child in the arm and the leg.

She was then reportedly taken into custody on Friday night.

As of Friday, officials said the child is in critical condition and there hasn’t been an update on his status since.