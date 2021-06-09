Developer abandons controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline after Biden blocks permit

(WTVO) — Canada’s TC Energy Corp announced they would abandon the Keystone XL oil pipeline project, which has been the subject of controversy for more than a decade.

The Washington Examiner reported the news on Wednesday.

The company said after “a comprehensive review of its options, and in consultation with its partner, the Government of Alberta, it has terminated the Keystone XL Pipeline Project.”

The move comes after US President Joe Biden, on his first day in office, canceled a permit for the 2,000 mile pipeline, which would have transported crude oil from Alberta to Gulf Coast refineries.

Former President Donald Trump has allowed the pipeline to cross the border into the United States, but Biden overturned the order.

Work on the pipeline project had been stalled due to court challenges from environmentalists. It was proposed in 2008 and was expected to be operational in 2023.

It would have moved up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily, connecting in Nebraska to other pipelines that feed oil refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Biden canceled it in January over longstanding concerns that burning oil sands crude would make climate change worse.

Attorneys general from 21 states had sued to overturn Biden’s cancellation of the contentious pipeline, which would have created thousands of construction jobs.

David Turnbull, strategic communications director with Oil Change International, said, “This is yet another huge moment in an historic effort. This project is finally being abandoned thanks to more than a decade of resistance from Indigenous communities, landowners, farmers, ranchers, and climate activists along its route and around the world.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.