Developmental center in Dixon identified as COVID-19 hotspot

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lee County Health Department is reporting 8 positive COVID-19 cases from a developmental center.

Health officials say the positive patients are employees or residents of the Jack Mabley Developmental Center in Dixon. All residents of the congregate living house were testing Saturday after one employee was diagnosed.

One additional Lee County resident also tested positive on Saturday, bringing the county total to 143 cases and one death.

