ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The director of a funeral home, from where a body was stolen on Saturday, is currently on probation for unprofessional conduct and “failure to account for personal property.”

Brandy Collins, director of Collins & Stone Funeral Home, was put on probation in March 2021 and fined $10,000. She was also accused of “assisting with unlicensed practice”, according to information from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Collins has 13 violations on record since 2009, which resulted in several fines and reprimands from the state.

Her license was suspended for two months in 2017 for not filing several death certificates in a timely manner.

Collins is on probation until May 2023.

According to Rockford Police, on Saturday, January 21st, a van containing a man’s body was stolen from the funeral home, located at 128th S. 5th Street.

The van, a grey 2012 Chrysler Town and Country, was found Sunday in Chicago.

The body is still missing, police said.

On Monday afternoon, Rockford Police released photos of the suspect in the theft.