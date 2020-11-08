Discovery Center holds annual pumpkin smashing event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you saw something orange in the sky near the Rock River on Sunday, don’t be alarmed.

The Discovery Center hosted its annual ‘smashing pumpkins’ events. Attendees were able to smash, crack, or launch their pumpkin through the sky.

The machine is called ‘The Giant Catapult.’ While watching pumpkins get destroyed, attendees learned more about physics and Newton’s Laws of Motion.

The weather assisted in the excitement of the crowd.

“This is probably the best November day we’ve had for this event. I’ve been doing this for 20 years and this is unbelievable. What a great day,” exclaimed Michael Ratheun, the associate director for Discovery Center.

