Discovery Center holds annual pumpkin smashing event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you saw something orange in the sky near the Rock River on Sunday, don’t be alarmed.
The Discovery Center hosted its annual ‘smashing pumpkins’ events. Attendees were able to smash, crack, or launch their pumpkin through the sky.
The machine is called ‘The Giant Catapult.’ While watching pumpkins get destroyed, attendees learned more about physics and Newton’s Laws of Motion.
The weather assisted in the excitement of the crowd.
“This is probably the best November day we’ve had for this event. I’ve been doing this for 20 years and this is unbelievable. What a great day,” exclaimed Michael Ratheun, the associate director for Discovery Center.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Bears’ offense struggles yet again in 24-17 loss to Titans
- Nearly 100 acres of field burn after a fire was left unattended
- November record warmth continues
- PHOTOS: Alex Trebek through the years
- Rockford residents enjoy unusually nice November weather
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!