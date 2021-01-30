Display for children’s museum fundraiser found after being stolen in Janesville

UPDATE: Police say the dome was returned shortly after sending out their press release.

ORIGINAL:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a light display for a fundraiser for children was stolen Saturday morning near downtown Janesville. The incident happed near the corner of Dodge and Festival Street on the west side of downtown Janesville.

Janesville Police say that the Children’s Museum of Rock County put the display up Friday night as part of a solar system scavenger hunt. The project was meant to help with fundraising efforts for the non-profit.

Police say the dome is valued at $2,000.

Anyone who has information on this theft or exterior video surveillance regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

Police say the suspects can contact the Children’s Museum of Rock County’s Facebook page to return the item without police involvement.