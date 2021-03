DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dixon Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who robbed Quick Wash Coin Laundry on Chicago Avenue.

Police say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The Dixon Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying this subject in reference to a Burglary that occurred at Quick Wash Coin Laundry, 512 Chicago Avenue, this morning at approximately 3:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/ZSV6z9OTnZ — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) March 15, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815)288-4411.