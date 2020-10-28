Dixon woman accused of leaving intoxicated minor outside to die

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — 49-year-old Kelli Riggen has been accused of contributing to the death of a male minor, who she allegedly left outside her house while he was intoxicated to the point of unconsciousness.

Dixon Police were called to the 500 block of W. 6th Street on May 22nd after Riggen reportedly called 911 to say the boy was not breathing.

He was transported to KSB Hospital and then Mercyheath in Rockford, but later died.

Police say a subsequent investigation revealed that he had been left outside, unattended, and unconscious.

Riggen was indicted by a Lee County Grand Jury on multiple charges of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child and Reckless Conduct.

