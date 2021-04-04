DMX hospitalized in White Plains after heart attack amid reports of overdose: lawyer

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Rapper DMX remained hospitalized at White Plains Hospital Saturday night after a drug overdose triggered a heart attack, TMZ and Variety reported.

Murray Richman, DMX’s attorney, confirmed to PIX11 News’ Rob Hoell that he was on life support Saturday evening. The attorney originally said the rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was off life support, but later told PIX11 News that he “has been misinformed and he has misspoken” and apologized.

Richman, who’s worked with DMX for over 25 years, said the rapper was in the hospital as a result of a heart attack. He could not confirm that it had been induced by a drug overdose.

Richman said DMX was in “grave condition” and “surrounded by family.”

“I’m very sad about it, extremely sad. He’s like my son,” Richman said. “He’s just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer, tremendous human being. And so much to offer, so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper. A person of great depth.”

Sources told TMZ the overdose happened at his home around 11 p.m. Friday.

Simmons was born in Mount Vernon and grew up in Yonkers. Those close to him in Westchester County hoped for a miracle.



“This is going to either be a huge testimony of his strength, if he makes it. If not, we are at the end of the pandemic and what a way to go out,” family friend Brenda Ramsey said while standing outside White Plains Hospital.

Not long after published reports surfaced of his hospitalization, rappers and other celebrities took to social media to wish DMX a full recovery. The phrase “Prayers to DMX” was trending on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🖤🖤🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 3, 2021

White Plains hospital would not release updates on the rappers condition because of privacy laws.

DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The multi-platinum selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”