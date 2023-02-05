ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — South Carolina is one step closer to becoming the first state to vote in the Democratic party’s presidential primaries.

Democratic National Convention members approved a new primary schedule that puts the Southern state ahead of current primary calendar leaders. They said that it is to increase the influence of states with more diverse populations.

With Republicans leading the Iowa and New Hampshire legislatures, however, changing state laws mandating their “first in the nation” position for primaries may be difficult.