ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If a school bus stops on a four-lane road in Illinois and you are traveling in the opposite direction, are you required to stop?

There have been many reports over the last few years of children being struck by drivers who disobey a school bus stop sign.

Children are at greatest risk when they are getting on or off the school bus. Most of the children killed in bus-related crashes are pedestrians, five to seven years old, who are getting on or off the bus. They are hit by the school bus or by motorists illegally passing a stopped school bus.

According to the Illinois State Police, when a school bus is traveling on a two-lane road and is stopped to pick up or drop off students, vehicles in all lanes must stop.

When a school bus is traveling on a one-way roadway, all lanes of traffic must stop, regardless of the number of lanes of traffic.

However, when a school bus is traveling on a four-lane roadway with at least two lanes of traffic traveling in the opposite direction, only those lanes of traffic traveling in the same direction as the school bus must stop. Pupils shall not be required to cross four or more lanes of traffic to reach their residence.

Drivers face a minimum fine of $300 and a 3-month suspension of their drivers license for illegally passing a stopped school bus.

The laws regarding vehicles stopping for school buses can be found in the Illinois Vehicle Code under sections 625 ILCS 5/11-1414, 5/11-1415, 5/12-803, 5/12-805 and 5/12-807.2.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, The school bus is the safest vehicle on the road—your child is much safer taking a bus to and from school than traveling by car.