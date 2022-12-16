ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — With the holiday season in full swing, the team of nine reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh through the sky delivering toys all over the world is often the topic of conversation.

Another query is common during the holidays, and that is whether reindeer are real, as in: “Do animals, called reindeer really exist?”

Tiffany Webb, director of outdoor outreach at Williams Tree Farm in Rockton, has the answer to that question. Webb’s duties at the farm include taking care of “Dancer,” a female caribou who spends nearly all year there.

That’s right. Dancer is a caribou. She’s also a reindeer because a reindeer and a caribou are the same animal.

In Europe caribou are always referred to as reindeer. In North America, caribou are called caribou in the wild, and reindeer when they’re domesticated, like Dancer.

“She’s a big help around here for Santa,” Webb said. “She definitely helps keep the Christmas spirit alive, and she keeps our kids very entertained.”

Children from all over the Stateline visit Dancer and get to learn all about her–things like how she, like other reindeer, is covered in hair from her nose all they way to the bottom of her feet.

“They all didn’t know the difference between the caribou and then the reindeer—the difference between the two,” said Allie Files, a teacher at Rockton Grade School. “So they are excited about that.”

Kids are also let in on a little secret about Dancer.

“We notice her missing every year around (Dec.) 24th, but she always shows back on the 26th,” Webb said.

Female reindeer, called cows, grow antlers along with males, which are called bulls. It’s a unique trait because in most other species of deer, only males have antlers. Both bulls and cows grow their antlers at the same time. However, bulls drop theirs in November and start growing them again in spring. Cows keep their antlers through the winter.

General facts about caribou are good things for children to know. But when visiting Dancer, kids are more interested in something about them.

“They know reindeer as Santa’s helpers,” Files said. “To them, they’re visiting reindeer before Santa needs them to help deliver presents.”

Stateline resident Jonathan Ulrich has seen reindeer in the wild, and while he has never seen one fly, he says they’re quite stealthy and would likely have no problem pulling a sleigh full of toys.

“They can leap pretty far,” Ulrich said. “One caribou could probably pull quite a bit of a load.”

In North America, Caribou live in parts of Alaska and Canada. They feed and travel in herds that range from 10 deer to a couple hundred thousand.