AUSTIN, Texas (WTVO) — A doctor in Texas said he “performed what is likely the world’s first Rivian powered vasectomy” by using his electric pickup truck to power his clinic during a power outage.

According to Inside EVs, Dr. Christopher Young was scheduled to perform the procedure on a patient when a power outage occurred.

One of Young’s staff suggested running an extension cord to plug the medical device into his new Rivian R1T, and using the truck’s battery for juice.

“Power in clinic went out, patient didn’t want to reschedule cause he already had time off. Electrocautery was normal, procedure went great,” Yang wrote on Twitter.

The Rivian R1T, produced in Normal, Illinois, can be used as a mobile generator.

This year, the R1T was voted the “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois” in a contest held by the Illinois Manufacturer Association.

The R1T pickup was the first electric pickup to market, beating the Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV, and the Tesla Cybertruck. It features four motors, one powering each wheel, and can travel up to 400 miles on a single battery charge. The R1T can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3 seconds and tow up to 11,000 pounds.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed a Reimagine Electric Vehicles Act last year, a portion of which is intended to make the state more friendly to electric vehicle manufacturers.